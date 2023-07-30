Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 10,953,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

