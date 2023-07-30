Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,106,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 9,004,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nexi Stock Performance

Shares of NEXPF stock remained flat at $8.22 during trading hours on Friday. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

