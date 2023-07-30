NFT Price Hits $0.0183 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,273.97 or 1.00025531 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

