Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.45-22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.4-38.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.40 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.45-$22.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $511.31.

NOC stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.68. 1,127,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,109,000 after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $92,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

