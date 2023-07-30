Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.45-22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.4-38.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.40 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.45-$22.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $511.31.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.68. 1,127,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.29 and a 200-day moving average of $455.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

