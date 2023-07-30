Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,662. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

