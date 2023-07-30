Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

JLS stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

