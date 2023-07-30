Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JLS stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
