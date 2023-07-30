nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-18% yr/yr to $864.2-879.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.76 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.91 EPS.
NVT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 2,297,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,689,000 after buying an additional 151,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
