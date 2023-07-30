nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-18% yr/yr to $864.2-879.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.76 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.91 EPS.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 2,297,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,550,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,689,000 after buying an additional 151,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

