nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,971 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,481,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,297,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,004. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

