NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $217.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

NXPI stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.