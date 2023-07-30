NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $228.00 at UBS Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.87. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

