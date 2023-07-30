Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $279.12 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $279.12 million and $9.13 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.89 or 0.06362801 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0500907 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,516,615.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

