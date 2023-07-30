Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Posts Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.