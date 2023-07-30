Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 91.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

