Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 50,118 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,118 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.05% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 808,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 704,416 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,718 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 402,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 196,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3,276.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,198 shares during the last quarter.

PGHY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 565,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,161. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

