One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 27,433,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,246,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

