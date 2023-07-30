One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $452.57. 418,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.08.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

