One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 541,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,727. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

