One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.13. 13,638,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.