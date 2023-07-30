One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 306,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.87. 2,810,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

