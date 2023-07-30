One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 3.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.94. 1,017,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,187. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

