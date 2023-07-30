One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $146.71. 2,002,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

