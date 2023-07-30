One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $722,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYJ traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.77. 33,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

