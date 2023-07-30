One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. 117,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,112. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $212.10.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

