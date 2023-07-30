One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 351 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.59.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

