One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.86. 683,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,862. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

