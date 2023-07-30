One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBK traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

