One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $107.13. 1,584,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

