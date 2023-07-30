One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.