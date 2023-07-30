One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.