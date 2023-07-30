One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 54 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

