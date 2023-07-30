Optimism (OP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00005669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $215.12 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Optimism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,080,066 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.