Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $119.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.99 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

