Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
