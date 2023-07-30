Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

