Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Cap of $43.71 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $43.71 million and approximately $114,489.37 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 948,835,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,962,104 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

