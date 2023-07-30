Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

