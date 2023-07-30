Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.67. Orrön Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orrön Energy AB (publ)
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.