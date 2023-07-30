Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

