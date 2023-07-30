Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

