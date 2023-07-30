Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 717.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF remained flat at $5.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

