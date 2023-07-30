Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 1,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

