P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.4 %

PTSI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.25. 10,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,930. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $556.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Separately, StockNews.com raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

