P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIIIW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 29,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,883. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC grew its position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,394 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

