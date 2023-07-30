PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PACCAR by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 60.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 251.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 996,260 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 2,922,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,493. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,180. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

