Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,222 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 101,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after buying an additional 335,419 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 1,345,250 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

