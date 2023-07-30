Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

PGY stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,172 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

