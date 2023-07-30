PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $5.12 on Friday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.
PageGroup Company Profile
