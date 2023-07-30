PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 18,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.
PAGS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Quarry LP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
