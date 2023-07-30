PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 18,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Quarry LP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.