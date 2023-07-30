Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,395. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Palo Alto Networks Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

