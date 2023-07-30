PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

PAR Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.19. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 491,885 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PAR Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its position in PAR Technology by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

